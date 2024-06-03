Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $188.35

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $188.35 and last traded at $187.89, with a volume of 15715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.50.

WWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.26 and a 200-day moving average of $147.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

