Wrapped AVAX Price Down 6.6% This Week (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a total market capitalization of $189.81 million and approximately $20.45 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be purchased for about $35.66 or 0.00051586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,322,212 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,315,010.28268283. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 35.20321585 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1075 active market(s) with $14,618,544.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars.

