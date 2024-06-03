Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.79.

Shares of WYNN opened at $94.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average is $96.21. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $112.25.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,980 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 56.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,881 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

