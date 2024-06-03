Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELBFree Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.72 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 156.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Brands

In other Xcel Brands news, Director Mark Disanto acquired 146,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,174,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 145,833 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 32.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 550,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

