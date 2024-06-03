Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.72 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 156.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

In other Xcel Brands news, Director Mark Disanto acquired 146,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,174,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 52.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 145,833 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 32.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 550,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile



Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

