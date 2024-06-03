Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

XEL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $65.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

