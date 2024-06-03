Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZS. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $182.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.85.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $169.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.25 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $128.12 and a 1 year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,307,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $217,683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,294,000 after buying an additional 102,616 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,577,000 after buying an additional 29,405 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $117,599,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

