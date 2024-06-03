Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $270.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZS. UBS Group cut their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $182.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.84. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $128.12 and a 1 year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,307,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $217,683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,294,000 after purchasing an additional 102,616 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $117,599,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

