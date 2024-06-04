118,619 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 118,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,981,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,719 shares of company stock worth $13,625,632. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.66. The company has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

