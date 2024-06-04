13,503 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Acquired by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.46. 1,976,209 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

