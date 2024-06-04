15,966 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,059,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Crown by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 104.0% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 1.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 5.8% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCK. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Crown Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,486,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

