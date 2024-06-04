160,205 Shares in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Acquired by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 160,205 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.28% of Banc of California at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth $27,297,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 345.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,291,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,775,000 after buying an additional 1,777,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,853,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,191,000 after buying an additional 1,615,478 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,385,000 after buying an additional 633,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 727,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 541,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

BANC traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.83. 1,869,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $522.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.01%.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 7,130 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,677.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,356.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BANC. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

