1607 Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

1607 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,741 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,335,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,944 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 123,201 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 101,079 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 516,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 93,034 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 73,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,245,127.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,672,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,821,427.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 537,226 shares of company stock worth $9,148,355 in the last three months.

ECAT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 24,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,293. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.297 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.09%. This is an increase from BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

