1607 Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

1607 Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,872 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCAT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,719. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.55%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,061,017 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $16,742,848.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,333,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,744,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

