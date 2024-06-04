1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 9,465 Shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,465 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Mexico Fund were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,618,000 after buying an additional 101,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $680,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 155,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000.

Insider Transactions at The Mexico Fund

In other The Mexico Fund news, Director Richard B. Vaughan bought 4,000 shares of The Mexico Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $70,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Mexico Fund Price Performance

The Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

The Mexico Fund stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,413. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

The Mexico Fund Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

