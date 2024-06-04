16,917 Shares in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Bought by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIF. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AIF traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. 7,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,399. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.69%.



Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

