19,168 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Bought by Shannon River Fund Management LLC

Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,168 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,000. PTC accounts for 0.6% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of PTC by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.47. 1,287,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.80. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $194.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

