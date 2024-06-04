202,507 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Acquired by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 202,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,492,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 33.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 5.4 %

DELL stock opened at $132.02 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.66. The firm has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,008,829 shares of company stock valued at $671,287,307. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

