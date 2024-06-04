21,892 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Purchased by Varenne Capital Partners

Varenne Capital Partners acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. Ingersoll Rand comprises about 0.5% of Varenne Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 2.5 %

IR stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.79. 1,328,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,503. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $96.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.02.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

