22,500 Shares in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Purchased by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,770,000 after purchasing an additional 107,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $239,668.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $4,787,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 413,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,996,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $239,668.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,021 shares of company stock valued at $36,389,547 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.09.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MDGL traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,873. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.33. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $299.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of -0.41.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

