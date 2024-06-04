24,519 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Purchased by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,911,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,427,000 after buying an additional 222,960 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hershey by 143.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,465,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,448,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hershey by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,779,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.56.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,222. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.46. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $263.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

