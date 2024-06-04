257,477 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Bought by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 257,477 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 161,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 137,211 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

