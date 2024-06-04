27,494 Shares in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Bought by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Gray Television by 336.8% in the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Gray Television by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,094,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,730,000 after purchasing an additional 661,760 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,221,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 160,500 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Gray Television by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,611,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,283,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Gray Television to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Gray Television Stock Down 5.1 %

Gray Television stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. 834,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,249. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -266.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $80,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,127,502.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gray Television

(Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.