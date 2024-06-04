30,689 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Purchased by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Atlassian by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $159.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $154.02 and a one year high of $258.69. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,654,215.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,813,238.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,654,215.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,813,238.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $78,275.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 130,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,959,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,126 shares of company stock valued at $53,896,140 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.