3,125 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Bought by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In related news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 2.2 %

RL traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.14. 851,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,635. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $108.60 and a 1-year high of $192.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

