387,930 Shares in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Bought by Kodai Capital Management LP

Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 387,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,884,000. Kodai Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Warner Music Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMG. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ WMG traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,817,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,545. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 120.42%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.

Warner Music Group Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.