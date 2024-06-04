765,974 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Bought by KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd

KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 765,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $110,423,000. Hess comprises approximately 17.6% of KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.25% of Hess at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,100,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hess by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after buying an additional 1,105,204 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Hess by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,579,000 after buying an additional 889,122 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 703.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,146,000 after acquiring an additional 882,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hess by 19.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,572,000 after acquiring an additional 489,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HES. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.08.

Hess Stock Down 3.2 %

Hess stock traded down $4.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.22. 2,563,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,123. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $129.05 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.12.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,417.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,988 shares of company stock worth $3,702,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

