8,869 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,481,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nucor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,665,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Nucor by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,230,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.89. 1,442,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,245. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $138.32 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.75.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

