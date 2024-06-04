987 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Purchased by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 987 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.0 %

NXPI stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.33. The company had a trading volume of 726,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $282.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. Argus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

