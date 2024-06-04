9,915 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Synopsys by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 34.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Synopsys by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.1 %

SNPS stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $561.73. 883,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,614. The stock has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.87 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $557.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.65.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

