A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Acquires £74,252.97 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Euan Sutherland bought 11,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 621 ($7.96) per share, for a total transaction of £74,252.97 ($95,135.13).

LON:BAG traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 609 ($7.80). 97,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,540. The company has a market capitalization of £675.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1,791.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 446 ($5.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 637 ($8.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 579.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 541.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.65. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,411.76%.

Separately, Barclays raised A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.69) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

