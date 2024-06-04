Abbott Laboratories’ (ABT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.06. 215,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,584,212. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.