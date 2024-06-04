AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,961,001,000 after buying an additional 1,450,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,175,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,085,000 after purchasing an additional 914,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,936,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,822,000 after purchasing an additional 491,391 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,229,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.47. 1,894,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,539,027. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $285.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

