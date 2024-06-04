ABCMETA Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $332,576.69 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $332,576.69 and approximately $3.05 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011499 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001265 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,405.56 or 1.00118247 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012063 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.32 or 0.00107110 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004036 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000332 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

