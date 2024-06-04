Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,269,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,245,388 shares.The stock last traded at $28.18 and had previously closed at $29.20.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,247,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

