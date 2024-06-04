Acala Token (ACA) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a market cap of $106.67 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00011468 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001261 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,952.37 or 0.99970232 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012016 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00107311 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00003976 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10278606 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,059,973.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

