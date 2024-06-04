Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.25.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 6.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ADNT opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. Adient has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $46.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adient will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

