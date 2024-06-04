Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Heard Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Heard Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,814 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23,241 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 9.5% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Heard Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Adobe worth $142,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.36 on Tuesday, hitting $445.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,691. The firm has a market cap of $199.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $417.74 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $480.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

