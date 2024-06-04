Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 490.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 263,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after buying an additional 218,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,609,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,806,000 after acquiring an additional 110,786 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,606,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,119,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,176,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after purchasing an additional 52,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS VSGX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.15. 102,447 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average is $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.