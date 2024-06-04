Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 3.4% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,332,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,857. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $48.33.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

