Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Update

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,012,400 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 1,088,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 482.1 days.

Aecon Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

