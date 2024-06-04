Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Update

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,012,400 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 1,088,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 482.1 days.
Aecon Group Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89.
Aecon Group Company Profile
