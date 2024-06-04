aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Achieves $354.65 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. aelf has a total market cap of $354.65 million and $11.44 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000912 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000662 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,722,507 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

