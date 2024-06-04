Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 50,000 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $4,692,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,367 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,364,359.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

  • On Monday, June 3rd, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $4,662,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 29th, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $4,825,000.00.

Agilysys stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,620. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGYS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 197.6% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 49,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 33,161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter worth approximately $3,532,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 403,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter worth approximately $6,054,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

