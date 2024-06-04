Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 50,000 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $4,692,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,364,359.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 3rd, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $4,662,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $4,825,000.00.

Agilysys stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,620. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGYS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 197.6% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 49,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 33,161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter worth approximately $3,532,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 403,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter worth approximately $6,054,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

