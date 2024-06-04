Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT Raised to $53.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AGIO stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 597,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,595. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.77. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $46.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

