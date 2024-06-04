Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Price Up 3.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $53.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $45.24 and last traded at $45.17. 75,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 808,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.83.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AGIO. StockNews.com upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AGIO
Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,926,000 after purchasing an additional 44,583 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,479,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,710,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,074,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,832,000 after buying an additional 137,873 shares during the last quarter.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.77.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Agios Pharmaceuticals
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- C3.ai is Starting to Show AI Tailwinds Accelerating
Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.