Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Price Up 3.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $53.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $45.24 and last traded at $45.17. 75,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 808,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.83.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AGIO. StockNews.com upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGIO

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,926,000 after purchasing an additional 44,583 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,479,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,710,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,074,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,832,000 after buying an additional 137,873 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.