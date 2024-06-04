Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,017,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,961 shares during the period. Agree Realty comprises about 2.5% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 1.01% of Agree Realty worth $64,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $860,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $9,556,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $4,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Price Performance

NYSE:ADC traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $60.97. The company had a trading volume of 677,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.90. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.47%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.