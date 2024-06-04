Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $276.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $263.00 to $276.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APD. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $274.77.

Shares of APD stock opened at $270.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.18. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3,439.9% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $1,943,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

