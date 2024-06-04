Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Increases Dividend to $1.30 Per Share

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a dividend payout ratio of 133.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $9.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Shares of ARE opened at $117.66 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.46. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.96, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

