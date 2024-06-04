AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 21st

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $10.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Emilie D. Wrapp bought 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006.85. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $25,006.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
