AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 21st

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:AFB opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $11.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $76,873.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,108,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,411,505.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 100,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,152.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

