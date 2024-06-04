AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at CIBC

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.00.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$30.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. The firm has a market cap of C$9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$22.62 and a 12-month high of C$31.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.79.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that AltaGas will post 2.1388695 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.18, for a total transaction of C$1,167,200.00. In related news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total value of C$361,564.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.18, for a total transaction of C$1,167,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 194,339 shares of company stock worth $5,843,722 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

